Punjab Jr Tennis begins today

LAHORE: RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019, which starts on Friday, will continue till May 5 at the Punjab Tennis Academy (PLTA) Bagh-i-Jinnah here.Rashid Malik, secretary PLTA said on Thursday that players from all corners of Punjab will take part in the championship.

“To give maxim exposure to the upcoming talented players, the emphasis is on age categories. The age brackets are as Under 16 singles and doubles, Under-14 singles, Under-12 singles and doubles, Under- 10 singles,Under- 8 and Under- 6, he added. While Rashid Malik is Tournament Director Faheem will is tournament referee.

The opening ceremony will be held at 4.30 pm on May 3 while finals of all events will take place on May 5 followed by prize distribution ceremony. This championship is likely to play a significant role in efforts of PLTA to groom the young talent not only in Punjab but entire country.