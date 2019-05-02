Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel drone site: spokesman

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen raided a drone facility used by Huthi rebels at an airbase in the capital Sanaa, a spokesman said. The coalition has ramped up attacks on such sites after the Iran-aligned rebels warned last month they could launch attacks against the capitals of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which lead the military coalition against them. The latest raid late Wednesday targeted “drone maintenance sites, a communications system and locations of drone experts and operators” at the Al-Dulaimi base adjoining the airport in rebel-held Sanaa, the official Saudi Press Agency quoted coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki as saying. The Huthi-controlled Saba news agency said 13 air strikes targeted the base and airport. The raid came after the coalition reported last month that Saudi air defences had intercepted two drones launched by Huthi rebels that targeted Khamis Mushait, home to a major airbase in the southwest of the kingdom.