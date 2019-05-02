Pro VC of University of Peshawar named

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has appointed Professor Dr Johar Ali as pro-vice chancer of the University of Peshawar for two years period.
A notification issued here on Thursday said that the governor appointed Professor Dr Johar Ali, Dean Faculty of Social Science, University of Peshawar, as pro-vice-chancellor for two years period with immediate effect.
“In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 12A(1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012, the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Chancellor, University of Peshawar, is pleased to appoint Professor Dr Johar Ali, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Peshawar for a period of two years with immediate effect,” the notification read.
