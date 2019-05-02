close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Pakistan’s journey ends in Asian Individual Squash

Sports

KARACHI: Hong Kong ended Pakistan’s journey in the 20th Asian Individual Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan crashed out of the event as they lost the pre-quarter-final matches to their Hong Kong’s opponents. Third seed Max Lee of Hong Kong beat ninth seed Tayyab 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-1. Fourth seed Leo Au of Hong Kong defeated 11th seed Asim 11-7, 11-6, 11-3.

