Army’s pugilists dominate National Boxing semis

KARACHI: Army’s pugilists dominated the semi-finals of the National Boxing Championship at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on Thursday.

As per results of the semi-finals provided by the organisers till the filing of this report, Army’s six fighters qualified for the finals. WAPDA’s three boxers won their semi-finals. Pakistan team members Mohammad Asif, Ali Ahmed, Tanvir Ahmed and Awais Ali Khan won their semi-finals. Semi-finals: 46-49 kg: Mohammad Saeed (Army) bt Mohammad Musawwar (Railways); Daud Khan (Navy) bt Shoaib Rasheed (Sindh) . 52kg: Mohammad Asif (Army) bt Mohammad Qasim (Balochistan), weight-out; Ataullah (WAPDA) bt Mehroz Ali (PAF).

56kg: Naqeebullah (WAPDA) bt Mohammad Ismail (Army); Niamatullah (PAF) bt Ahmed Afridi (Sindh) . 60kg: Mohammad Ashraf (Railways) bt Sikandar Mirza (Balochistan); Ibrahim Khan (Army) bt Sheraz (Navy).

64kg: Adnan Hassan (PAF) bt Faraz (Punjab); Ali Ahmed (WAPDA) bt Suleman Baloch (Army). 69kg: Amir Khan (WAPDA) bt Salar Abid (KP); Gul Zeb (Army) bt Abdul Samad (Balochistan). 75kg: Saif-ul-Manan (Army) bt Shafiullah (WAPDA); Tanveer (Navy) bt Ehsan Ullah (Balochistan), 81kg: Awais Ali Khan (Army) bt Faisal Khan (WAPDA); Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan) bt Mohammad Naeem (PAF).