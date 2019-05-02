Sindh’s drought-hit herders caught on the horns of malnutrition dilemma

HYDERABAD: During the recent drought, herding families residing in scattered villages around sand dunes in Achhro Thar (white desert), covering parts of Sanghar district, are experiencing worst kind of malnutrition among children, despite having flocks of milch animals.

The hot dry weather has scorched most of the vegetation, leaving nothing for animals to survive on. As a result weak animals have mostly lost their milk productivity, depriving children of their natural source of nutrition, said reports gathered by The News.

Only 30 percent villages of two union councils, Banko Chaneho and Kamil Hingoro in Khipro Taluka, out of 84 big and small villages, are accessible for nutrition specialists, veterinary practitioners of the provincial government and some private organisations to help people. They provide nutritional supplement to children and vaccination for animals. While 70 percent area, mostly distant villages, do not have access to the benefits in the shape of food for their children.

Obviously, there are more government departments, which are supposed to reach out to the people of those areas for help. But it was observed that they are either reluctant to share data or do not have exact information about human and livestock population and impacts of drought on the lives and livelihoods of the people residing in remote desert areas.

Only a few officials claim that the government departments have experienced staff, extending help to drought-affected communities, their animals and children for their survival. The government programmes have hired non-governmental organisations, having proficiency to work for nutrition, livestock management, and provision of health services in these neglected areas.

The reports show that each family possesses larger herds ranging from 200 to 2000 (big and small animals) in Achhro Thar.

The officials quote previous surveys conducted in 2006 and realise the situation may have further worsened in the wake of recent drought, decreasing productivity of livestock like milk and its products, which could have been nutritionally helpful for the people living there.

The people residing in Achhro Thar depend on livestock rearing for their primary source of food and income, as they do not have cultivable land. There are a few families, who have small pieces of lands near barrage areas for cultivation. In this situation, these herders rear animals to get milk to meet the requirement of nutrition among children of different age groups as majority of them stay deprived of having first milk of their mothers.

Officially, there could be one veterinary officer for 25,000 animals to take care of the herds with proper vaccination, suggesting having molasses mineral block (a readily available source of energy), protein and minerals for animals. But the situation in terms of availability of relevant staff is quite different.

Muhammad Amin, stock assistant at Animal Health Extension Center Khipro town pointed out that drought has impacted the health of animals, which are supposed to provide nutrient food to humans, mostly minor children.

Amin rejected reports of increasing mortality rate of animals during the recent drought, saying it is no more than 4-5 percent. Similarly, he says that the sale of animals during these natural calamity days also depends on needs of owner families. He in fact the market is low and these people have to sell small animals at Rs7000-8000, whenever they need a little amount of money to run domestic affairs, Amin added.

The current census is not available to show the exact data. But previous reports show that 150,000-200,000 animals are available in two union councils of Kamil Hingoro and Banko Chaneho, he said.

The reports about health workers in these distant and inaccessible areas show that there are only 18 health workers in UC Kamil Hingoro, who advise community women about nutrition and care. The population of UC Kamil Hingoro is around 38,000. Otherwise, a wide area does not have such women health workers to travel to help ignored population among isolated sand dunes.

Farooq Hayat of Sindh Rural Partners Organisation (SRPO) claims to have conducted assessment through observation, interviews, and meetings with stakeholders, including district administration, UC chairman, councilors and community activities, and found out that lack of food has increased the number of malnourished households. More than 60 percent population does not have access to health services. Therefore, mobile health camps with medicines and nutrition supplement are needed for people at this juncture, he added.

The 70 percent population depends on livestock for livelihood but more than 63 percent households are reported as food insecure. Obviously livestock is considered main source of nutrition for desert people, but animals could not meet the demand of nutrition of people, because of depleting grasses and fodder shortage, resulting in low productivity of animals.

Lack of access to water in dry period has also left the rural population vulnerable to live in poor and stressed life, especially women and young girls, who travel long distances to fetch water.

The report covered 84 scattered villages with a population of 38,356 where children and mothers are the most malnourished among the families, which cannot avail three meals a day. Nutrition related intervention will be a blessing for mothers and children of food insecure households. Currently no such special intervention is being carried out by any Ggovernment or non-government organisation.

District Sanghar’s Deputy Commissioner wrote a letter urging the Relief Commissioner to declare Achro Thar a ‘drought-hit area’ on August 21, 2018. The relief commissioner was also requested to initiate relief efforts in the region, including the establishment of relief and medical camps in the drought-hit territories. The authorities were also approached for provision of fodder and establishment of veterinary camps for livestock, the report said.

The report shows that the people in desert area dependent on livestock as a means of sustenance primarily because a vast region of Achro Thar is infertile.

The herders are facing difficulty saving their livestock from diseases due to weakness and calcium deficiency. They urge government authorities for early vaccination of livestock to prevent further losses. They travel for around 150 kilometers (kms) to reach Khipro or Khahi, local trade centers to get their livestock vaccinated.

During the survey it was observed that affected villages received low rainfall during the last two years that caused drought-like situation. Data reveals that livelihood options have shrunk alarmingly.

The report recommends providing food to people so they may meet daily nutritional needs. Food insecurity has increased malnutrition, therefore, timely screening and proper treatment is required so that mothers and children can be protected from major complications.

Besides nutrition, 60 percent population does not have access to health services, even communities are not in position to bear health expenses. Veterinary services should be started by involving district livestock department to prevent livestock from disease and transforming knowledge among drought affected people to take good care of their livestock in drought-like situation, report concludes.