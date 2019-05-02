‘Nadra Information Centres’ unauthorised entities: phc

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) has clarified that self-styled “Nadra Information Centres” operating in various parts of the UK are “unauthorised entities”.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the by the Pakistan High Commission, London states “these ‘Nadra Information Centres’ are unauthorised entities, not sanctioned by the High Commission or any of its Consulates General offices”.

It adds: “Since such Bureaus have no official authorisation to operate, the High Commission and its Consulates will not be responsible for incorrect and out of date information that is provided by such centres.

“It may be noted that on a number of occasions, applicants have faced difficulties in NICOP processing due to fudging in their applications which have at times resulted in their Nadra cards being delayed and in some cases, blocked.”

Furthermore, the High Commission advises applicants “to avoid sharing personal data at such centres as they risk providing their sensitive information which can possibly be used in the future for fraudulent activities”.

It also warned the purported “Nadra Information Centres” that “any use of the official logo or name of the Government of Pakistan is illegal and liable to prosecution”.Nadra Surgeries are conducted only by the High Commission in London and its consulates across the UK to facilitate the community in different parts of the UK. The fee structure for NICOPs are £44 for Normal and £72 for Executive. For Nadra cards issued during the surgeries, an additional £10 is charged along with the rates mentioned above.

For any information or query related to the issuance of Nadra cards, please visit the Pakistan High Commission official website www.phclondon.org/nadra. Alternatively, one may wish to speak to one of the High Commission’s representatives on 02076649200 between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs from Monday to Friday.

“The Pakistani community members, in their own interest, are advised to exercise caution in this regard as Nadra cards are a sensitive document. The High Commission will bear no responsibility for any problems that may occur as a result of such activities,” the press release concluded.