Birds rescued in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Heavy machinery of the Rescue 1122 was rushed to rescue birds stuck up at a tree on the Raza Shah Shaheed Road on Monday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said a local called for help after birds stuck up at a tree in the cantonment area after which rescue officials with heavy machinery were sent to the spot to rescue the birds. All the birds were rescued successfully.
