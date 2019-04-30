close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Heroin making factory unearthed in Peshawar

National

April 30, 2019

PESHAWAR: The local police unearthed a heroin making factory being run in a house in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station, officials said on Monday. An official said that the wife of the owner of the house was arrested.

The police officials said four kilograms of heroin along with the raw material was recovered from the factory being run in a house in the Momin Town. They added the owner of the factory, Hameedullah, is an Afghan national who was not present at the house. His wife, who is a Pakistani, was arrested from the spot. The police said the woman told the cops that her spouse used to travel frequently to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, police during another action at the Small Industrial Estate recovered 51 pistols and 10 rifles from a factory and arrested two persons. Police said the weapons were being smuggled to the down country.

