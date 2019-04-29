Imran reassures Xi of unflinching commitment to CPEC

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with President Xi Jinping here on Sunday and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The two leaders, accompanied by ministers and senior-level delegations during the meeting at the Great Hall of the People, also discussed CPEC’s next phase and its extension into new areas of agriculture, industrial development and socio-economic uplift with livelihood projects. Reaffirming ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between Pakistan and China, they exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

They affirmed the resolve to further strengthen their strategic cooperative partnership in all fields, including political, security, economic and trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Khan thanked the Chinese President for the warm and gracious welcome accorded to him in Beijing and for China’s steadfast support to Pakistan on all issues. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to China on all issues of its core interest.

He congratulated President Xi on the successful convening of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF), which is a practical manifestation of his far-reaching vision, and highlighted its significance as an important international platform for connectivity and sharing of experience among the BRI participating countries

President Jinping reiterated China’s unwavering support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated the government’s agenda for socio-economic development and people-centered progress. He affirmed China-Pakistan ties would continue to acquire greater strength and deepen practical cooperation in the time to come. The two sides also exchanged views on the regional situation, including Afghanistan and South Asia.

The President further expressed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s sustained and successful efforts in the fight against terrorism and to create a peaceful neighbourhood. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora and resolved to further deepen communication and coordination at all levels. They also agreed to keep the momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries.