Two robbers killed in Sialkot encounter

SIALKOT: Two robbers were killed in an encounter with Muradpur police on Sunday.

Four policemen signaled an unregistered car at a checkpost near Chowk Kotli Behram.

The four car riders, instead of stopping, opened fire at the policemen and escaped. The policemen started chasing them in a private car. After covering some distance, the car stopped at the bank of Nullah Pulkhu near Machhi Khokhar village.

The suspects came out of their car and again started firing on the policemen, which was retaliated by them. When the guns were silenced, the police found two suspects dead while two others managed to escape. The police have taken the car and firearms in custody.

The killed suspects were later identified as dacoits Zulfiqar Ali and M Abbas, residents of a village in Daska. According the police, Zulfiqar was wanted to the police in a number of cases registered with different police stations.

The police have claimed that both suspects were killed by the firing of their accomplices. The police have registered a case against all four accused and started conducting raids to arrest the fleeing accused.