90pc trees missing in Billion Tree Tsunami: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to have planted plant five billion trees whereas not even 100 million were planted. It must have been a slip of tongue, she added.

PML-N leader said PM misinformed about his Billion Tree Tsunami Programme as 90 percent of his billion trees are missing in the project. While reacting to the auditor’s report on Billion Tree Tsunami project PML-N spokesperson sarcastically asked if 5 billion trees are being planted on the same planet where he is constructing 5 million houses. She said the PM has brought only billion lies to the nation. It is a worrisome situation for the big claimers now.

A committee member who went to inspect the forestation of programme Akram Khan Durrani claimed that not even 100 million trees were planted as opposed to the much-bragged one billion figure. one billion figure. Marriyum expressed that the 23-year long drama of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is unfolding in front of the nation. Thank you Imran Khan for not claiming that you made a faster than speed of light metro in Peshawar, she added. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that big scale corruption has been carried out in the name of Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.