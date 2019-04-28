close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Cop arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Lahore police have recovered a 27-year-old man, who was kidnapped for ransom from Hafizabad. The victim, identified as Yasin, son of Abdul Shakoor, has been recovered from Samanabad. Some cops were involved in the kidnapping. Police have arrested one cop, Arshad, while ASI Ghulam Hussain and Faheem are still at large.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore