Cop arrested

Lahore police have recovered a 27-year-old man, who was kidnapped for ransom from Hafizabad. The victim, identified as Yasin, son of Abdul Shakoor, has been recovered from Samanabad. Some cops were involved in the kidnapping. Police have arrested one cop, Arshad, while ASI Ghulam Hussain and Faheem are still at large.
