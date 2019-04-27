close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
April 27, 2019

Bilawal should stand up against corruption: Firdous

Top Story

A
APP
April 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instead of defending corruption, should stand up against the menace and prove his love for the country.In a tweet, she said that Bilawal talked about presidential system, 18th Amendment, human rights, and expressed worry for the poor and farmers when the corruption of his family was exposed.She said that Pakistan is a sacred trust of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and those who breached that trust deserved no mercy. She said those elements which violated that trust and built their castles by plundering national wealth, made the poor segments of the society poorer.

