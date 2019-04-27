Plug-in tech fastest way to 5mln houses

LAHORE: Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has suggested the government to consider plug-in-housing technology to achieve the target of constructing 5 million houses in Pakistan in the shortest possible time, a handout said said on Friday.

The PCJCCI statement said James Shen, a Harvard-schooled architect, who heads People’s Architecture House Beijing, China, the chamber officials had informed its officials that a plug-in-house could be built in less than 24 hours on a very nominal cost with just a hex wrench.

China is rich in the firms dealing in construction of plug-in houses, which are built by locking pre-fabricated panels, the statement quoted Shen as saying. The statement also quoted him as claiming that almost anyone could construct a plug-in house, because the structure was built without any machinery and does not require specialised labour.

In various cities of China including Beijing, the technology is also being utilised for renovation of the existing houses, which lacked basic amenities like insulation and sewage lines etc, Shen said.