Lucky Cement’s profit drops 14pc in Q3

Lucky Cement’s profit fell 14 percent year-on-year to Rs3.8 billion for the third quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs10.71, a filing with the PSX said.

Lucky Cement earned Rs4.4 billion with EPS of Rs12.43 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. The cement maker’s revenue increased to Rs35.4 billion in 3QFY2019 from Rs32.8 billion in 3QFY2018. Cost of sales also rose to Rs21.7 billion from Rs18.9 billion.