close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 27, 2019

Lucky Cement’s profit drops 14pc in Q3

Business

 
April 27, 2019

Lucky Cement’s profit fell 14 percent year-on-year to Rs3.8 billion for the third quarter ended on March 31, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs10.71, a filing with the PSX said.

Lucky Cement earned Rs4.4 billion with EPS of Rs12.43 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The company didn’t announce any cash dividend for the period. The cement maker’s revenue increased to Rs35.4 billion in 3QFY2019 from Rs32.8 billion in 3QFY2018. Cost of sales also rose to Rs21.7 billion from Rs18.9 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business