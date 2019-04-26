Strict preventive measures stressed to avoid malaria

LAHORE: World Malaria Day is globally observed on April 25. This annual international observance is a worldwide effort to raise awareness about malaria, its treatment and preventive measures, highlighting the need for better governmental and societal intervention in malaria control and prevention.

This year’s theme for World Malaria Day is ‘End Malaria for Good’. Dr Aun Raza, Consultant Infectious Diseases and Medicine, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), while talking to media on World Malaria Day said, “Malaria is a very common infectious disease that has existed in humans since many centuries claiming millions of lives. It prevails through Plasmodium parasite which transfers into human body through bite of Anopheles mosquitoes. Such infected mosquitoes transfer malaria germs into healthy people through their bite. High fever is the most common symptom of malaria along with cold, shivering, headache, nausea or vomiting. However, its symptoms can be different if not treated properly.”

While emphasising on strict preventive measures to avoid Malaria, Dr Raza was of the opinion, “The citizens of such countries where malaria is not common, should take proper medicine before travelling to countries where it is common. However, such preventive measures are not so effective in countries where malaria is common. In a country like Pakistan, the use of net or thin cloth, a centuries old traditional way of avoiding mosquito bite is more effective during night time. Besides, it is also very important to keep your home, workplace, markets, shops and streets clean. Keep your environment dry as static water is the breeding place of mosquitoes. Mosquito season has started in Pakistan and people should be more careful not only for themselves but also for other members of the family especially children. As a number of mosquito killer sprays and lotions are available nowadays, thus their use at night time is recommended.”

PKLI: A delegation of participating civil officers of the 25th Senior Management Course from National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI&RC) as part of their Inland Study Tour programme.

The delegation was led by NIM Directing Staff (Research) Dr Faheem Jehangir Khan. They met with PKLI’s management headed by Director Medical Education Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad who briefed them about the mission, functions, operational aspects, current services and future plans of expansion of the hospital.

DNA Day: The Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed International DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk which started from the VC office and culminating in front of DNA model at the IBBT. UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, IBBT Director Prof Dr Waseem Shahzad, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, students and faculty members participated in the walk. Meanwhile, UVAS’ Art and Literary Society (QIRTAS) organised All Pakistan Intervarsity Poetry Competition (Ahyai Harf-e -Jalib).