Thu Apr 25, 2019
AFP
April 25, 2019

‘Spanish Super Cup could be played in Saudi Arabia’

Sports

AFP
April 25, 2019

MADRID: The Spanish Super Cup could be played in Saudi Arabia from 2020 after the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, admitted on Wednesday the move is a “possibility”.

According to a report in Marca on Tuesday, the RFEF is negotiating a six-year deal for the competition to be played in the Middle-East from January 2020. “It’s a possibility,” Rubiales said during a media breakfast with journalists in Madrid. The RFEF is reportedly hoping to earn around 30 million euros per year from the agreement.

“It is very difficult to reach that figure, very, very difficult,” Rubiales added. “We are going to try to get as close as possible.” Rubiales also wants to change the format of the Spanish Super Cup, which currently pits the reigning La Liga champions against the latest winners of the Copa del Rey.

His reforms would expand the tournament to a final four, involving both finalists of the Copa del Rey, as well as the top two teams in La Liga. The new competition could be approved on Monday at a general assembly held by the RFEF. In 2018, the RFEF had already reduced the Super Cup to a one-legged tie and moved it to Tangier, Morocco. Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-1.

