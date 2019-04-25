Former Windies women’s captain Aguilleira retires

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies women team’s star player Merissa Aguilleira has announced her retirement from international cricket after an 11-year career.

An accomplished wicketkeeper-batter, Aguilleira was a crucial figure in West Indian cricket for over a decade, captaining her country in two ICC World Cups including during West Indies’ run to the 2013 final where they ultimately lost to Australia. She also led West Indies to three consecutive World T20 semi-final appearances in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

After making her ODI debut against Netherlands in 2008, Aguilleira went on to feature in 180 more international games for West Indies.Arguably the pinnacle of her career came in 2016 where she was part of the West Indies side that secured the World T20 crown in India.

As a wicketkeeper, she was among one of the very best in world cricket. Her 177 dismissals in the women’s international game is bettered only by South Africa’s Trisha Chetty and England’s Sarah Taylor.

Commenting on her retirement, Aguilleira stated: “I wish to thank all members of the team with which I worked and that worked with me to secure success in our endeavors to bring pleasure, pride, happiness and inspiration to West Indian people everywhere.

“It is an absolute honor to have been of service to West Indies Cricket. My continued goal is to assist CWI to build and develop women’s cricket and help others like me to achieve their dreams.”