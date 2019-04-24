No load-shedding on 80pc feeders: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that no loadshedding is being carried out on 80 percent feeders across the country.

“Out of 8,610 total feeders, no load management is being carried out on 6,610 feeders,” Omar said while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Fazal Muhammad Khan.

He clarified that load management is only being carried out in the areas where line losses are high.

Omar Ayub said the present government has initiated a drive to improve recoveries and check power theft. As a result of this drive, line losses have been reduced by 2.4 percent countrywide.

The minister said that over 27,000 FIRs have been registered against the people involved in power pilferage. Of these, about 4,400 people have also been sent behind bars. “We have also taken action against the staff of WAPDA and terminated over 450 officials for being hand in glove with the people uninvolved in power pilferage.

The minister said no compromise will be made to eliminate ‘Kunda’ culture. He said efforts are also afoot to improve the power transmission system as Rs2.5 billion have been released for installation of aerial bundle cable (ABC) to check the power pilferage.