Over 50 feared dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

YANGON: More than 50 people were feared dead after a landslide in northern Myanmar engulfed jade miners while they were sleeping, local police said Tuesday, the latest deadly accident in a notoriously dangerous industry.
Dozens die each year in landslides caused by jade mining, a poorly regulated industry rife with corruption and sandwiched between the country´s borders with China and India. Local police described a freak accident in Kachin state on Monday night so big it created a huge "mud lake" that buried the miners as well as some 40 vehicles.
"Fifty-four people are missing in the mud," a duty officer from Hpakant township police station told AFP, asking not to be named.
