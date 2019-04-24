Pakistan to welcome Japanese businesses in all sectors: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan was ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy.

He appreciated Japan’s role as premier development partner of Pakistan and offered Japanese companies to benefit from the Special Economic Zones to cater not only local market but also the markets of the wider region. The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister/ Finance Minister Taro Aso, according to a message received here from Tokyo.

While conveying the special message of greetings and well wishes for the people and government of Japan on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qureshi reiterated the invitation for Prime Minister Abe to visit Pakistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister Aso noted that there existed immense potential to further mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. He assured of his government's continued support to contribute to enhance trade and investment possibilities for Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides held in-depth discussions on the entire gamut of Pakistan-Japan bilateral relations and deliberated on the various possibilities of deepening existing ties in diverse areas. They also exchanged views on the current developments in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to promote the goals of peace and prosperity of the region.