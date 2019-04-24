Five, including child, woman, killed in various incidents

SUKKUR: A child was burnt to death in a fire incident in village Daim Chachar near Pano Aqil in Sukkur on Tuesday. The fire started from the kitchen and in a little time engulfed the entire house, killing a child Shahamir Chachar. The child’s mother was also injured while trying to save her son.

A man identified as Abdul Razzaq Solangi was electrocuted while trying to repair an electric fault in Kumb city of Khairpur, while another man named Maqsood Ahmed Wasan was also electrocuted in village Jhango. In another incident, Ali Dino Kalhoro committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in village Meeral Kalihoro near Madaiji in Larkana. The police claimed that Kalihoro was wanted in different cases of intra-clan disputes. The police also recovered the body of a woman Yasmin Nohani from Mirpurkhas and handed it over to her husband Porho Nohani.