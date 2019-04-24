Moot cautions against misuse of cyberspace

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Speakers at a conference on Tuesday stressed the need to devise a comprehensive strategy to raise awareness among youth about the propaganda onslaught launched by the enemy through a soft offensive by using internet and the cyberspace with an aim to create divisions and stoke instability in the country.



The two-day conference titled ‘Peace Building and Cyber Security’ was organized by the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan. Faculty members from university’s main as well as city campus, principals of 14 colleges working under the university, and a huge number of students participated in the event.

The main objective of the activity was to highlight the potential dangers associated with the use of internet, especially the terrorist groups increasingly using cyberspace for recruitment and radicalization of the youth, besides promotion of liberal ideologies, drugs business, violence and sexual harassment.

In his address, Prof Tufail Abbasi threw light on the enemy tactics through which the youth were unknowingly and unintentionally becoming a part of the anti-Pakistan agenda under the fifth generation hybrid war imposed on the country to divide the nation and disturb peace. On the occasion, he also played different videos to raise awareness among the students and teachers about the darker and inappropriate side of the internet and the need to adopt methods of safe internet browsing.

In his address, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Sarwar said cybercrime is a global phenomenon and that with the advent of the technology, exploitation of its users is also on the rise.

He briefly introduced the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative and its role in protecting the Pakistani youth from radicalization and promoting peace, unity and brotherhood in the society. He threw light on the role and responsibilities of youth in dissemination of the message of peace and tolerance in the society, and also highlighted the role the academic institutions can play in sharing good practices in order to promote safe surfing guidelines with an objective to thwart the agenda of the anti-state elements.

He suggested that a nationwide campaign can be launched in schools and colleges to make children aware of the potential risks of the internet, adding that digital literacy should be made an essential part of the curriculum. He called upon the youth to take it upon themselves to respond to the enemy’s propaganda on all fronts, whether it is on social, digital or conventional media, and help bring peace and stability to the country.Brochures on Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration were distributed during the ceremony besides award of certificates among the participants.