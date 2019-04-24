Water sensitive

The people of the civilised world use water with great care. In other words, they don’t waste it. Rather, they conserve water to meet their daily needs. But, here in Pakistan, there is no concept of properly using and conserving water.

Whatever water we get through our taps, we waste instead of conserving it to meet our future requirements. There is a great need to create awareness regarding the importance of conservation of water. The sooner we are sensitized about it, the better for all of us.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi