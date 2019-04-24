close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 24, 2019

Water sensitive

Newspost

 
April 24, 2019

The people of the civilised world use water with great care. In other words, they don’t waste it. Rather, they conserve water to meet their daily needs. But, here in Pakistan, there is no concept of properly using and conserving water.

Whatever water we get through our taps, we waste instead of conserving it to meet our future requirements. There is a great need to create awareness regarding the importance of conservation of water. The sooner we are sensitized about it, the better for all of us.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost