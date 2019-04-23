close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 23, 2019

Bihar Premier League begins today

Sports

AFP
April 23, 2019

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of Bihar Premier League (BPL) will commence at the Kakri Ground in Lyari from Tuesday (today). A total of eight teams will be seen in action during the tournament in which 15 matches will be played with the final to be staged on May 1.

Chief Patron of the tournament MPA Lyari Syed Abdul Rasheed said sports events like Bihar Premier League had helped the youth of the area choose productive activities. “Lyari can improve its image and show its talented side to the world,” he said. Sports Promotion Company (SPC) is also supporting the initiative.

