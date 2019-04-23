Danish billionaire loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts

COPENHAGEN: Three of the four children of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the Easter day attacks in Sri Lanka, a spokesman for his clothing retail group Bestseller said on Monday. Danish media have reported that Holch Povlsen his wife Anne and their four children were in Sri Lanka on vacation at the moment of the attacks, which struck churches and luxury hotels killing nearly 300 people. “I can confirm that three children have been killed,” Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Bestseller, said in a statement. “We ask you to respect the privacy of the family and we therefore have no further comments.”