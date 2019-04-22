Sri Lanka bomb blasts condemned

OKARA: Christians have condemned bomb blasts in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on the eve of Easter. Local church leader Ubaid Karamat conveyed his message during Easter celebrations at Faisal Mehmood Colony. He said all people condemn bomb blasts and loss of lives in the religious festival of the Christians. He said terrorists did not believe in any creed of religion. He said Muslims and Christians were targeted by the terrorists.