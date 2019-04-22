Anti-drug walk in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration and police held walk in Lakki city and Naurang on Sunday to sensitise people about the harmful effects of narcotics especially ice drug.

Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir and District Police Officer Abdul Hai Khan led the walk which started from town hall building and culminated near the bus stand on Lakki-Tajazai road. District nazim Iqbal Hussain advocate, naib nazim Arab Khan, former district nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan Minakhel, Lakki tehsil nazim Hidayatullah, naib nazim Asif Salim advocate, boy scouts, teachers, traders and people from different walks of life participated. They carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting hazards of using ice drug. In Lakki city, the anti-narcotics walk started from town hall building and culminated at the bus stand on Lakki-Tajazai road.

The participants of walk converged at Phatak (old railway crossing) after passing on the main grand trunk road in Naurang town.

Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat district education officer Nazir Ahmad underlined the need for promotion of scouting saying that the department will ensure setting up active scout units in all public sector schools in the district. He was speaking at a function after inaugurating Shaheen scout unit in government primary school Wanda Ameer the other day. ADEO sports Nisar Muhammad and SDEO Lakki Qadeer Shah also spoke on the occasion.