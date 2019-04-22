No helmet, no petrol

Fatal motorcycle accidents have become a routine in Karachi. The Karachi Municipal Committee City council had passed a unanimous resolution not long ago, urging the Sindh government to direct petrol pumps not to sell fuel to a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet. This resolution was also appreciated and backed by the inspector general of police for traffic Karachi. In my opinion, this is a proposal worth considering by the relevant authorities as it will help save lives.

To cite an example which is relevant, not long ago, the Lahore traffic police increased the amount of fine manifold for motorcyclists not wearing a helmet and who violate traffic signals. The results are encouraging as most if not all motorcyclists now follow traffic laws. I am certain that the same result can be obtained in Sindh if the provincial government stringently enforces traffic rules.

Zimal Gulraiz

Karachi