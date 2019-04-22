Man killed in Sialkot over children dispute

SIALKOT: A man was murdered over a children dispute at Mohallah Ghausiabad in the limits of Pasrur City police station on Sunday. According to the police, Shehroz was allegedly stabbed and injured by Rasheed and his son Umar. The injured man was shifted to a hospital where he died. The police have registered a case against the accused father and his son and started investigation.

Meanwhile, nineteen persons were arrested from different localities of the district in a crackdown on fireworks sellers. Kotwali police arrested Ameer Abbas, Hajipura police arrested Nadeem and Awais, Rangpura police arrested Siddique and Farhan, Sialkot Sadr police arrested Imran, Uggoki police arrested Chand, Pasrur City police arrested Arslan and Umar, Airport police arrested Javed, Asghar Ali and Imran, Sambrial police arrested Aslam, Adeel and Ali Raza and Bombanwala police arrested Qaisar Kamal, Abdul Rauf, Ali Raza and Zaheer. The police also recovered fireworks from them. The police have registered separate cases against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, three kite-flyers were arrested here. Civil Lines police arrested Samson Sarwar and Gulfam and Kotli Loharan police arrested Saad. The police also recovered kites and string rolls from them. The police have registered separate cases against them.