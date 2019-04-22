AGP’s recent report doesn’t prove corruption in Sindh, says adviser

While responding to the recent report of the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP), Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that the indications made in the report did not validate misuse of public office and its authorities related to the provincial government.

He said that the content of the report needed further clarification. He said the affairs of various accounts were looked after by various heads, and the spending of these heads could not be termed corruption.

He said that associating the word ‘corruption’ with the Pakistan Peoples Party was a biased act, adding that public was well aware of the performance of the provincial government. Wahab said that matters related to Zakat and Ushr were being handled with utmost transparency and the Public Accounts Committee always kept an eye on all economy-related issues.