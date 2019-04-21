Armed forces fighting war for country’s survival: PbBC

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has said that the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies are fighting a war of the country’s survival on multiple fronts.

The executive body of PbBC unanimously passed a resolution on Saturday saying that all the institutions needed to act within the ambit of the Constitution and law.

The council also resolved that the armed forces needed to act within the Constitution but the restriction is also equally applicable to the members of the judiciary, who in their speeches and judgments, ought not to humiliate constitutional institutions such as the armed forces, without lawful justification and on surmises, conjecture and perception.