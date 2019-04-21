Strange times

Prime Minister Imran Khan made a number of changes in his cabinet. The most important figure to go is former finance minister Asad Umar. Now, the newly replaced finance minister will have to negotiate for loans with the IMF officials, which will not leave a positive impression. Some critics link these changes to the influence wielded by disqualified Jehangir Tareen. Whoever is calling the shots, the changes in the cabinet seem very untimely because the country is suffering from economic collapse.

The ouster of Fawad Chaudhry from the information ministry and his transfer to the Ministry of Science and Technology also seems very strange. Because a person whose performance in one ministry was not satisfactory, how can s/he prove his mettle in another ministry? The most important ministry is that of finance because a stable economy is the backbone of the country. God forbid if the new minister also fails in his job, then there will be even more resentment in the country. It is a challenging ministry and the opposition parties and public must give him time to revamp the already crumbling economy. Let’s see which way the wind blows.

Syed Badshah

Buner