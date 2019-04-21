Happy Easter to our Christian readers

‘The News’ wishes a very Happy Easter that is filled with plenty of love and happiness to our readers who are celebrating this auspicious occasion.

We know that Easter is the most important and oldest festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Christ and held between March 21st and April 25th on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the northern spring equinox.

Many churches hold special services on Easter Sunday but there are many traditions which have been adopted from other eras, like decorating eggs and organising Easter egg hunts and of-course, the Easter bunny figures prominently in the celebrations. Rabbits usually give birth to a big litter of babies, so they became a symbol of new life. Spring also means the coming back to life of plants and trees that have been dormant for winter, as well as the birth of new life in the animal world. Given the symbolism of new life and rebirth, it was only natural to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus at this time of the year, while naming of the celebration as ‘Easter’ seems to go back to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre, who was celebrated at the beginning of spring.

So here’s wishing you and your family the happiest Easter of all. May you be blessed now and always with the hope this Easter holiday brings your family health, happiness and lots of love.