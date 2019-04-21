Institute of Architects Pakistan- Karachi Chapter IAPEX 2019

kARACHI: The 15th International Exhibition of Building products, IAPEX 2019 organised by The Institute of Architects Pakistan – Karachi Chapter commenced at the Expo Centre.

As previous years, the 3-day IAPEX event will showcase traditional and contemporary building materials and finishes, hardware, building, home, décor, furniture, fixtures and fittings, garden tools and implements and many other building and home related products manufactured in Pakistan and the Asian region. Running concurrently with the Exhibition at the venue is the IAPEX Conference at which eminent architects of the region will be presenting their works.

The Honorary Governor, Mr. Imran Ismail inaugurated the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony that marked the start of the exhibition as well as the IAPEX International Conference, attended by leading architects and creative minds, as well as distinguished Architects from Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

After opening statements from IAP President, Ar. Arif Changezi and Chairman Ar. Ramiz Baig, and convener, Ar. Maria Ansari, presentations were made by the Conference Sponsors including Brighto Paint, City Tiles, International Industries Limited, Stone World and Venus Carpets.

The conference aims to share and learn from the solutions being developed generally in the world and particularly in the region. It shall go on till Sunday April 21, 2019.***