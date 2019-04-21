KP governor’s ‘yes’ for presidential system

KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman, says if a referendum is held, he will cast his vote in favour of the presidential system.

In an interview with Geo’s programme ‘Jirga’ on Saturday, he told anchor Saleem Safi that all powers are vested in the chief minister of the province and he only held consultations and passed instructions being a senior party member and the governor.

When the anchor asked if this meant he had become another Asif Ali Zardari, Shah Farman said he did not know which attribute he was referring to while comparing him with Zardari. He said Asif Zardari had a number of attributes and he did not have any of them.