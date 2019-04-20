Medvedev stuns Djokovic

MONTE CARLO, Principality of Monaco: World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Djokovic, twice a former champion in Monte Carlo, lost his serve five times as 10th seed Medvedev gained revenge for his last-16 defeat by the Serb at this year’s Australian Open.

Medvedev will meet another Serb, Dusan Lajovic, on Saturday for a place in the final after the latter beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5.

For Djokovic, who won a record seventh Melbourne title in January, it marked another premature exit for the top seed after he crashed out in the early rounds at Indian Wells and Miami last month.

Medvedev, ranked a career high of 14th, extended his best run at a Masters 1000 event, having never previously advanced beyond the last 16 at this level.

Earlier, Dusan Lajovic had to summon all of his resources after falling ill last week, booking a place in the semi-finals with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Lorenzo Sonego.

The Serb surprise could find himself in a battle with compatriot and world number one Novak Djokovic if the top seed goes past Russia’s Daniil Medvedev later.

The 48th-ranked Lajovic had reached the quarters through a Thursday upset of 2018 Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem, the fourth seed.

He needed just over an hour and three-quarters to see off Italian qualifier Sonego in a first-time meeting.

Lajovic broke in the penultimate game with a drop shot winner and then served out the victory against the world number 96.

There had been few expectations after falling ill prior to the tournament start.

“I was on antibiotics last week, I didn’t know how I’d do,” he said. “But I’m now into my first Masters semi-final.

“I’ve been playing my best tennis. I’ve done well in every match,” added Lajovic, who has not dropped a set so far.

“We had some wind today, it was a struggle every game. It was not easy today.

“In the second set I got a bit tight and he began playing better.

“I’m just happy to get the win in two sets.”

Lajovic and Djokovic are the first two Serbs to reach the quarter-finals together at a Masters 1000 tournament.