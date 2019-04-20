Students showcase talent at science fair

MINGORA: The students of over 70 educational institutions of Malakand division showcased talent at a one-day science fair held at the Swat Press Club.

The Directorate of Science and Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had organised the event. It was aimed at exploring the hidden talent of students studying in different schools and colleges in Malakand division.

The students displayed their science models and projects that highlighted the importance of environment in human life.

Talking to The News, Directorate of Science and Technology Assistant Director Falak Naz said that practical work was an essential part of learning.

“We have organized this event to provide a platform to students for showcasing their talent and to create models and projects that suggest some possible solutions of different issues being faced by people in the province,” he added. A 20-year old student Nida Khan said that she had produced a model about human central nervous system. She added that this model would help the visitors to understand that how a message is communicated to the human brain when human body is touched.

An Assistant Professor from Government Degree College Dargai, Malakand said that he had extracted cells from the bodies of humans and animals and had made a compound of those cells, which would help in the treatment of cancer.