CPEC has made Pakistan key destination for global trade, investment: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project had made Pakistan an important destination for global trade and investment.

Talking to a delegation of International CPEC workshop organised by National Defence University at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Thursday, he said the government attached great importance to the socio-economic development of country.

He said development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was an important part of the Phase-II of CPEC such as; industrial cooperation, for which public-private collaboration must be enhanced. The president underscored the importance of skilled human resource for SEZs and CPEC-driven industrial activities in Pakistan.

He underlined that million jobs would be created over the next 10 years, and workforce was required in this connection. Pointing out the latest developments that CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are bringing in the region, he emphasised that such conferences and workshops provide the platform to deliberate upon and prepare for the emerging opportunities and challenges. The president appreciated NDU and ‘One Belt One Road’ unity for arranging the CPEC workshop and assured them of support in their future endeavours.