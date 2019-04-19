CM’s School Reforms Roadmap: Report shows gloomy picture of education ranking in S Punjab

MULTAN: The Chief Minister’s School Reforms Roadmap 2nd quarter report 2018/19 presents a gloomy picture of education ranking in south Punjab districts.

According to the official statistics, five central and north Punjab districts - Kasur, Okara, Bhakkar, Pakpattan and Attock – are on the top in education ranking while four south and one central Punjab districts - Dera Ghazi, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Nankana Sahib - are at the bottom in education ranking.

More than 10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries belong to the most neglected districts of south Punjab, but still these districts are facing decline in education ranking. The statistics shows that Kasur district tops in all fields of education. The report mentions that Kasur district ranks No-1 in teachers’ presence and assistant education officers’ visits to schools. The district also tops in availability of facilities in schools.

Bhakkar district tops in KG class attendance rate. There is poor hygienic condition in Mianwali schools and the district stands at 30th position in school hygiene ranking. The health experts say the hygiene is a set of practices performed to preserve health. Hygiene refers to conditions and practices that help to maintain health and prevent the spread of diseases. The personal hygiene refers to maintaining the body’s cleanliness.

The five quarter rankings from 2017/18 to 2018/19 show that Kasur district has improved much more as compared to the other districts. The district had 32nd position in 2nd ranking 2017/18, but now, it ranks No-1 in education in Punjab districts.

The position of Lahore district has declined considerably from No-7 in 2nd ranking 2017/18 to No-14 in 2nd ranking 2018/19. The 2nd quarter 2018/19 district ranking has evinced that Bahawalpur district stands at 36th position in students’ low attendance rate in schools, Lodhran 34, Bahawalnagar 33, Vehari 29, Multan 28, Layyah 24, Khanewal 19 and Dera Ghazi Khan 15. Rajanpur district stands at No-35 in teachers’ presence, Rahimyar Khan 34, Bahawalnagar 32, Khanewal 28, Bahawalpur 24, Vehari 23, Multan 19 and Dera Ghazi Khan 18.

Rajanpur district stands at No-35 in visits of assistant education officers to schools, Bahawalpur 34, Bahawalnagar 33 and Dera Ghazi Khan 32.

Bahawalnagar district stands at No-36 in KG class low attendance rate, Bahawalpur 35, Lodhran 34, Khanewal 31 and Vehari 25.

Muzaffargarh district stands at No-36 in KG class retention rate, Rahimyar Khan 33, Layyah 30, Dera Ghazi Khan 28, Lodhran 25, Multan 23, Bahawalpur 17, Vehari 15, Rajanpur 7 and Bahawalnagar 4.

Bahawalnagar district ranks 32 in functional facilities in schools, Rajanpur 28, Dera Ghazi Khan 27, Muzaffargarh 23 and Layyah 21.

Rajanpur district ranks 36 in sufficiency of toilets, Bahawalpur 34, Dera Ghazi Khan 33, Multan 28, Bahawalnagar 27, Khanewal 25, Vehari 24, and Lodhran 18.

When contacted, MPA and Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the current ranking decline in south Punjab districts is the result of poor performance of the previous government and the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking steps to improve it.

He said that the Punjab government has launched a special campaign for maximum enrollment that would continue till April 30.

The Punjab government has assigned targets to all districts for increasing the enrollment, he added. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has introduced his five-year education vision "New Deal 2018/2023" in February last with the prime focus on quality education, improving system and removing flaws.

Nadeem Qureshi said that under the New Deal, Urdu will be the medium of instruction at the primary level while English will be taught as a subject. Further, the Compulsory Education Act will also be amended so that the parents can be held responsible for the schooling of their children, he added.