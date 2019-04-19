I feel safe in Pakistan: Galuta

Islamabad: “I feel protected now in Pakistan after the accused involved in harassing have been arrested by the Islamabad police. The police and the relevant authorities behaved well and looked after me. My confidence on Pakistani police and law enforcement authorities strengthened and enhanced. “I am grateful to the Islamabad police, specifically, SP (Rural) who provided me protection. I appreciate IGP Islamabad, who managed to nab the culprits involved in the harassment.”

The federal capital police proved their professionalism after they traced out and arrested both the accused within 24 hours and recovered the car used in the offense. “I appreciate the efficiency of the federal capital police,” Galuta maintained.

Responding to a question, Assma Galuta said, “I am running a social work organisation in Islamabad but married in Lahore,” and added, “I feel no fear in Pakistan and endure

secure in this country particularly in Islamabad.”