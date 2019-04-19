close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Mother, five children found unconscious in Karachi

National

April 19, 2019

KARACHI: Six members of a family fell unconscious at their house near the Super Highway in Karachi on Thursday. The incident took place at a house located in the Ahsanabad area within the limits of SITE Super Highway police station.

The victims included 28-year-old Rafial, Sania, 26, Gul Hassan, 11, Shahzad, 24, Hira, 30 and Kanwal, 45. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the doctors termed the condition of two critical.

According to the Ahsanabad police post in-charge, Shabbir Ahmed, the victims include a mother, her three daughters and two sons. The officer said the head of the family, namely Khair Muhammad, was away in rural Sindh for some work when the incident occurred. One of his sons works at a private hotel, he said.

The officer said the incident came to the notice when the kids’ maternal uncle reached their house after the family was not attending phone calls and found them unconscious. Police officials said the police have collected the samples and sent them for the chemical examination to ascertain the actual cause behind the incident.

