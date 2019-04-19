WAPDA move into National Volleyball quarter-finals league

KARACHI: Defending champions WAPDA were among those who blasted their way into the quarter-finals league of the National Volleyball Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore on Thursday.

Police, Navy, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Army, Railways, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and HEC are the others who have advanced to the quarter-finals league.

The pool matches were completed on the fourth day of the event. In their last pool matches, WAPDA edged past Gilgit Baltistan 24-4, 25-11, 25-11. Army also faced little resistance from FATA whom they beat 25-14, 25-9, 25-12. Navy got the better of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25-17, 25-11, 25-9. Railways breezed past AJK in an absorbing tie 25-17, 25-23, 25-23. HEC defeated Islamabad in another hard-fought match 25-15, 27-25, 25-14.

Friday’s fixtures (quarter-finals league): WAPDA v Police, Navy v POF, Army v Railways, PAF v HEC.