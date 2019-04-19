close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 19, 2019

Alleged "mastermind

World

 
April 19, 2019

KAMPALA: Police said on Thursday they had charged the alleged "mastermind" behind the kidnapping of an American tourist and her safari guide. Byaruhanga Onesmus, a former convict, was charged in a court in the country’s west with three counts of aggravated robbery and two of kidnap with intent to claim a ransom, Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World