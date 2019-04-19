tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KAMPALA: Police said on Thursday they had charged the alleged "mastermind" behind the kidnapping of an American tourist and her safari guide. Byaruhanga Onesmus, a former convict, was charged in a court in the country’s west with three counts of aggravated robbery and two of kidnap with intent to claim a ransom, Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga said in a statement.
