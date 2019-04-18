Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have common desire for peace: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying historical brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia has always stood behind Pakistan in every difficult time. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have common interests which depicted desire for peace, he added.

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Wednesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

The chief minister accorded a warm welcome to the Imam-e-Kaaba on his arrival at the Chief Minister's Office.

Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany said that he had been given tremendous love and affection and this was an unforgettable tour. The hearts of the people and the government of Saudi Arabia were always open towards Pakistan, he said adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had always sided with each other and would continue to remain so.

The Imam-e-Kaaba recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the promotion of peace, development, and prosperity of the people of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the father of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying historical brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia had always stood behind Pakistan at every difficult time.

The recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan had taken the relations between the two countries to new a height. The people and the government of Pakistan gave tremendous importance to their relations with Saudi Arabia, he added. He said blissful arrival of Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan would further strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries.

The relations were knitted with the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and solidarity.

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had common interests which depicted desire for peace, he added.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and members of the delegation of Imam-e-Kaaba were also present on the occasion.

Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany returned back to Saudi Arabia after completing his visit to Pakistan.

The chief minister saw off the Imam-e-Kaaba at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, after their meeting in the CM office on Wednesday.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that he had been given love and affection by the people of Pakistan and he was departing with fond memories of love.