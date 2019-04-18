Private schools fee increase case: CJ says there were lots of mistakes in LHC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case regarding increase in fees by the private educational institutions till today (Thursday).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the Lahore High Court verdict was full of contradictions. He observed that the LHC order in a statement said schools could increase fees while in another statement stated that schools could not increase the fees.

The chief justice remarked that finally the high court declared that the schools could not increase fees as two percent children would get affected. He remarked that the government fixes prices of edible items in the holy month of Ramazan.

He observed that if the court legalised the control then the same law would also be implemented on fees of lawyers. If the court declared government’s control for fixation of edibile prices illegal then the prices of these edible items would not be controlled, he added.

The chief justice observed that there were lots of mistakes in the Lahore High Court verdict. Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that legally schools could increase fees after recommendations of regulatory authority.

The chief justice remarked that the LHC also mentioned Article 10-A in the decision. The Article 10-A can only be implied for trial and it could not be implied everywhere, he added. He remarked that schools could only increase more than five percent fees at the time of licence renewal.

Makhdoom Ali Khan counsel for private schools said the prices of gas would be increased 80 percent till 2020. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the schools could not increase fee by 80 percent if prices of gas increased. Makhdoom Ali Khan said more than five percent increase should be allowed keeping in mind the inflation rate. Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the court could not give indefinite powers to schools for increasing school fee. If schools wanted to increase more than five percent fee than they would have to get approval from the regulatory authorities, he added. He remarked that according to an audit report, the school owners earned high profits.