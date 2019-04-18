close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

CPSP evaluates PIMS departments for training

Islamabad

 
April 18, 2019

Muhammad Qasim

Islamabad: A delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here on Wednesday to discuss training of doctors in new departments established at the hospital.

The CPSP delegation comprising elected councillor and Regional Director of CPSP Islamabad/Rawalpindi Chapter Professor Muhammad Shoaib Shafi and concerned heads of CPSP including General Waqar, Dr. Junaid and Dr. Shambil Ashraf from Indus Hospital Karachi who is also paediatric oncologist held a meeting with the PIMS Executive Director Dr. Raja Amjad and all the heads of concerned departments.

The CPSP delegation visited bone marrow transplant facility, Paeds Oncology Department, Emergency and Thoracic Surgery Department along with infectious diseases ward, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday. He said the CPSP delegation has given a positive response to the PIMS ED and CPSP heads of departments have given tentative and verbal approval for training of doctors in the said departments.

