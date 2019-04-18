close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Cybernet to build submarine cable

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

KARACHI: Cybernet will be building Pakistan’s first carrier-neutral cable landing station for PEACE cable by first quarter of 2020 in Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

In this regard, the statement said, a Cable Landing Party Agreement had been signed between PEACE Cable International Network Co Ltd (PEACE Cable) and Cyber Internet Services Pvt Ltd (Cybernet Pakistan). Cybernet had been entrusted with deploying PEACE Pakistan Cable Landing Station (CLS) and managing its operations in Pakistan.

Cybernet, amongst Pakistan’s oldest ISPs, is the PEACE Cable Landing Station Partner in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Danish Lakhani, CEO Cybernet Pakistan, said, “We are humbled to be able to contribute to bringing a submarine cable system that will have an outsized impact on the digital landscape in Pakistan.

“At Cybernet, our vision is to create an enabling environment for Pakistan’s digital landscape where ISPs, carriers, CDNs, content providers and virtually all IT enabled firms can extend affordable services to our citizens.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business