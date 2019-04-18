Cybernet to build submarine cable

KARACHI: Cybernet will be building Pakistan’s first carrier-neutral cable landing station for PEACE cable by first quarter of 2020 in Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

In this regard, the statement said, a Cable Landing Party Agreement had been signed between PEACE Cable International Network Co Ltd (PEACE Cable) and Cyber Internet Services Pvt Ltd (Cybernet Pakistan). Cybernet had been entrusted with deploying PEACE Pakistan Cable Landing Station (CLS) and managing its operations in Pakistan.

Cybernet, amongst Pakistan’s oldest ISPs, is the PEACE Cable Landing Station Partner in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Danish Lakhani, CEO Cybernet Pakistan, said, “We are humbled to be able to contribute to bringing a submarine cable system that will have an outsized impact on the digital landscape in Pakistan.

“At Cybernet, our vision is to create an enabling environment for Pakistan’s digital landscape where ISPs, carriers, CDNs, content providers and virtually all IT enabled firms can extend affordable services to our citizens.”