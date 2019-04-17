Inter-City Football under way

ISLAMABAD: As many as 41 Divisional teams from all over the country are to compete in the Inter-City Football Tournament that has already got under way at different centres of the country.

Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, president Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) who was accompanied by Aamir Doghar (MNA) while addressing a press conference highlighted salient features of the event. Besides Islamabad, the event will be played in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lyha, Muzadarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar, DG Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Mustung. Final of the competition will be held on May 3. “

The winner of this inaugural event will be given cash incentive of Rs four lakh with runner up receiving Rs two lakh. We are working hard to nullify the damages caused to the game of football in recent times,” PFF president said. He said that PFF was on the road to fulfill its promises. “We would do what we have promised. Slowly but surely we would put football activities back on track,” he said.